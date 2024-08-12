Paw Patrol’s Chase set to arrive at The Entertainer in Chesterfield this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 17th August, children in Chesterfield can head to The Entertainer to meet Paw Patrol’s most popular pup, Chase, for a free meet-and-greet.

Offering a fun-filled day out for fans of the paw-some pup, families can head to The Entertainer in Chesterfield for the chance to meet Chase at regular intervals between 10am – 4pm.

What’s more, little ones can enjoy a pup-tastic high-five and hug from their number one hero, Chase, while capturing the paw-fect snap and memories to last a lifetime.

Paw Patrol’s Chase will be at the toyshop’s Chesterfield store for one day only before he dashes off to re-join the Paw Patrol team for another action-packed adventure, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the opportunity to meet one of the world’s most popular pups.

Chase will visit The Entertainer this weekend

The Entertainer’s Paw Patrol meet-and-greet is free for all and provides families with a budget-friendly, fun-filled day out, where fans of the pup can pose for photos with their favourite furry friend.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We know that children of all ages love Paw Patrol, so we are certain that this event will be incredibly popular with children in Chesterfield! This is a great opportunity for little ones to meet their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store.”

Chase will be available for meet-and-greets at Chesterfield on Saturday 17th August, appearing regularly between 10am to 4pm.

The Entertainer in Chesterfield also has a wide range of Paw Patrol goodies available in-store, which visitors can discover during their visit.