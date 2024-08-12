Paw Patrol’s Chase set to arrive at The Entertainer in Chesterfield this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Offering a fun-filled day out for fans of the paw-some pup, families can head to The Entertainer in Chesterfield for the chance to meet Chase at regular intervals between 10am – 4pm.
What’s more, little ones can enjoy a pup-tastic high-five and hug from their number one hero, Chase, while capturing the paw-fect snap and memories to last a lifetime.
Paw Patrol’s Chase will be at the toyshop’s Chesterfield store for one day only before he dashes off to re-join the Paw Patrol team for another action-packed adventure, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the opportunity to meet one of the world’s most popular pups.
The Entertainer’s Paw Patrol meet-and-greet is free for all and provides families with a budget-friendly, fun-filled day out, where fans of the pup can pose for photos with their favourite furry friend.
Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We know that children of all ages love Paw Patrol, so we are certain that this event will be incredibly popular with children in Chesterfield! This is a great opportunity for little ones to meet their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store.”
Chase will be available for meet-and-greets at Chesterfield on Saturday 17th August, appearing regularly between 10am to 4pm.
The Entertainer in Chesterfield also has a wide range of Paw Patrol goodies available in-store, which visitors can discover during their visit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.