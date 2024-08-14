Children's favourite hero Chase from Paw Patrol will be at The Entertainer store in Chesterfield on Saturday, August 17 from 10am until 4pm.

Number one hero Chase will be giving a high-five and a hug to little ones along with paw-fect snap opportunities at The Entertainer on Saturday, August 17 between 10am and 4pm.

Chase will be at the Chesterfield store for one day only before he dashes off to re-join the Paw Patrol team for another action-packed adventure, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the opportunity to meet one of the world’s most popular pups.

The Entertainer’s Paw Patrol meet-and-greet is free for all and provides families with a budget-friendly, fun-filled day out.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We know that children of all ages love Paw Patrol, so we are certain that this event will be incredibly popular with children in Chesterfield! This is a great opportunity for little ones to meet their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store.”

The Entertainer also has a wide range of Paw Patrol goodies available in-store, which visitors can discover during their visit.