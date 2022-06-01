Party atmosphere in Derbyshire market place to celebrate once-in-a-lifetime royal jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II's record reign will be celebrated with an extended bank holiday (photo: Getty Images/Michael Ukas)

The lighting of a ceremonial beacon on Cathedral Green, Derby, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, will launch a programme of events in the city centre.

Not to be missed is a Jubilee Military Parade with the Royal Engineers (170 Infrastructure Support Engineer Group) from Cathedral Green to the Council House on Saturday, June 4, starting at 1pm.

The Market Place will be decked out street-party style in red, white and blue, complete with picnic benches, ready for citizens to bring their own picnics to enjoy a weekend of live music and acts.

A Platinum Party will be held in the Market Place on June 4 from 2pm to 7.30pm, offering live tribute acts including The Beatles by The Plastic Beatles, UB40 by Ultimate UB40, Spice Girls by Spicy Girls and Little Mix by LMX.

Communities across Derby will unite for the Big Jubilee Lunch in the Market Place on June 5 where local acts will be projected on the big screen. Sinfonia Viva, the orchestra of the East Midlands will play show tunes from the last 70 years.

Surtal Arts present talented percussionists Dhol Frequency and Sandeep Raval. Also on stage will be the Hoverla Ukranian Dance Ensemble, who have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and have entertained Prince Charles.

The Museum of Making will host a Right Royal Knees Up on Thursday, June 2, from 11am to 2pm, featuring swing dancing, music and making activities.=