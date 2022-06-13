Participate in Derbyshire village's wire-sculpting workshop and contribute to community art piece

Wire sculpting workshop at St Anne's Church, Ambergate on June 18 and 19, 2022.

The free drop-in event will be held at St Anne's Church, Ambergate, on June 18 and 19, 2022, from 10am to 4pm.

Artists Heidi Luker and Lise Bennett have been funded by the National Lottery and Arts Council England to work collaboratively on the research and development project, Ambergate Wireworks – The Part They Played.

A co-production with Derby’s Museum of Making, the project will explore how the Ambergate Wireworks (Johnson & Nephew Ltd), changed the course of communication technology, engineering, warfare and farming throughout the world through an immersive installation.

Attractions to suit all ages in Holmlea garden, Ambergate, which will be open to the public over the weekend of June 18 and 19. 2022.

During the weekend’s workshop participants will learn about the wireworks and hear from ex-employees or their families about their memories of working there.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust will be attending the event to talk about their Derwent Connections Woodland Creation Project.

Refreshments will be available.

Over the same weekend, the owners of Holmlea, on Derby Road, Ambergate, will be opening their garden to the public to raise money for charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

The garden includes a riverside walk, herbaceous borders, a gravel garden and a vegetable plot.

Children are very welcome as there is lots for younger guests to see and do.

Holmlea’s garden will be open to the public from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is £4 for adults, free for children.

Visitors can pay on the gate, or book in advance online at ngs.org.uk. All proceeds from admissions, refreshments and plant sales go to the nursing and health charities supported by the scheme.