Paranormal investigators will be descending on a Derbyshire haunted hot night spot for a ghost hunt event

They will be hosting a ghost hunt around the Edwardian leisure pavilion on March 9 2023.

Beginning at 8pm the event will include a guided tour of the historic building which has served as a cinema, glove factory, exhibition hall and nightclub.

There will also be guided vigils, table tipping and the use of ouija boards and a chance for visitors to explore the building alone. Ghost hunting equipment like SSLS cameras, rempods and MEF meters will be used to detect any poltergeists that are present.

Matlock Bath pavilion will be playing host to a Ghost Hunt on March 9

Light refreshments such as crisps, cakes, teas and coffees will be provided.

People are asked to bring their own torches.

Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion is said to be a hot spot for paranormal activity, owing to the building's rich and varied history. So much so, that several ghost hunt events have been held in the building, and an episode of the television show Most Haunted was also filmed there.

This is the first ghost hunt in the Pavilion hosted by MJL Paranormal, which was set up a year ago by directors Michael Morgan, James Morgan and Lisa Carrington.

The three directors had always had an interest in the paranormal, and had each been on several ghost hunts before deciding to set up their own company.

Michael said: “I’ve always worked in places that have got reputations for being haunted, so I’ve always had an interest in it.

“For me it's a scientific interest. I’m not 100 percent sure what it is but its something that you can’t explain.”

MJL has been hosting monthly ghost hunts and that the company is starting to build a consistent customer base. They are also keen to encourage newcomers to come and experience their ghost hunt events. You must be 18 and over to attend.

Michael said: “Anybody with an interest or curiosity, or even people that don’t believe should come along. We’ll see if we can change your mind.”