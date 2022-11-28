Organisers of Matlock’s famous Boxing Day raft race hope to coax more participants back on to the water this year

Some of the hardy competitors as they leave Matlock in the annual Boxing day charity raft race.h

The uncertainties of the pandemic put a dampener on the event in 2021, leaving the Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs (DASAC) struggling to recoup the costs of insurance, first aid support and other overheads.

But with life now returned to more familiar patterns, they hope to see a full strength flotilla take to the water from Cawdor quarry on December 26.

Terry Radford, secretary of the organising committee, said: “The event is so unique. There are other raft events but not on Boxing Day and most in harbours and lakes, not on a live river – so we want to keep the tradition going.

“It also has huge benefits to local pubs, shops and other businesses. Winter can be difficult and especially this year, but this one day can generate enough revenue to help them through. It brings the community together and gets everyone out in the fresh air after Christmas.”

It costs an estimated £3,000 to stage the event each year, usually covered by entry fees and sponsors, while all money collected on the day goes to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Recognising its importance to the local economy, the committee has already received pledges of support from businesses including Twiggs, Darwin Forest, Matlock Spa, MVIS, Arc Mechanical and Electrical and CSJ Construction, plus Matlock Bath Parish Council. Terry said: “We’ve been going door to door over the past few weeks and had a good response but every little helps, whether it’s £20, £200 or whatever people can afford.”

Organisers also hope to coax more participants back on to the water this year.

Terry said: “Raft numbers were down last year, and another half a dozen would have really made a difference. We’ve kept the entry fee at £15 per head, which is good value for the chance to navigate three miles on the Derwent.”

No advance registration is required, raft crews can simply turn up at the quarry for 8.30am on the day.