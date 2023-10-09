Openreach volunteers scale ‘Mam Tor’ raising £4,000 for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of dedicated volunteers from Openreach swapped their hard hats and ladders for walking boots to raise more than £4,000 for Cancer Research UK.

More than 130 Openreach people recently embarked on a challenging 11-mile hike from Castleton in the High Peak of Derbyshire, taking on the famous shivering mountain ‘Mam Tor’.

The ‘Great Central Hike’ was put together by Openreach’s Midlands team to raise funds for Cancer Research, a charity close to the hearts of those taking part.

Openreach volunteers Ben Coales, Jordan Walker and Rob Pennycook

Many of the engineers were walking in memory of two colleagues, who were lost to cancer.

Organiser Ben Coales, who’s in Openreach’s fibre team, said: “We are really proud of the team’s accomplishment in completing the Great Central Hike. It was a challenging day for some, but everyone pulled together for a great cause.

“Cancer Research UK plays such an important role across all of the areas that Openreach works in, and we’re delighted to do our bit to help raise money. It was particularly poignant as we remembered two of our colleagues – Ian and Trev – who we sadly lost earlier this year.

“The Great Central Hike was also a good opportunity to come together as a team outside of work and see the incredible beauty of the Peak District countryside.

Wasim Ismail and colleagues from Openreach on the Great Central Hike

“Everyone that took part knows Derbyshire well. They’re part of the Openreach team that is building full fibre networks in dozens of local communities there. Thanks to their work, thousands of people now have access to some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.”

The Openreach volunteers received great support from colleagues, friends and family raising a combined total of more than £4,000 so far.

The money raised will directly benefit Cancer Research UK - the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. They support research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses

Openreach is committed to corporate social responsibility, actively engaging in initiatives that support local causes and organisations.

Engineers can volunteer locally for three days every year and by encouraging employees to participate in charitable activities, the company aims to foster a culture of giving back and making a difference in the communities it serves.

About Openreach in the Midlands

Openreach is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses with access to Full Fibre Ultrafast broadband and has already reached nearly two million properties across the Midlands.

With more than 5,000 engineers working in the region, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

