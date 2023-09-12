Oktoberfest heads to Derbyshire next month – complete with Oompah band, Lederhosen and Stein

Watch more videos on Shots!

Award-winning Bustler will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland with all the traditional décor, as well as beer hall-style seating, Steins, games and street food.

Revellers will also be treated to music from Oompah band The Bavarian Strollers, who have travelled the world with their unique style of music. The band has worked since 1978 and played with some of the country’s top musicians.

Believed to be Derby’s first-ever Oktoberfest event, it is the first major event of what is going to be a busy three-months for Bustler in the run-up to Christmas with a jam-packed festive programme planned that includes markets, parties, magic shows and a silent disco.

Marketing manager Jess Hassall said: “This is something very different for Derby and we can’t wait to welcome people from the city, and beyond, to Bustler for what promises to be a brilliant night.

“The Chocolate Factory – home of Bustler – will be transformed into with all the traditional Oktoberfest décor and we’ll have street food vendors such as Squeaky Beaver, which offers Canadian delicacy poutine and Fat Snags which serves up sausages in buns.

“We would love to see people dressed up in the traditional dress for Oktoberfest. It’s going to be so much fun.”

The 600-seater capacity venue will have a limited number of VIP tables available, with table service and reserved seating right near the stage.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 14, with two sessions. The first will be held from noon until 5pm and the second from 6pm to 11pm. It’s for over-18s only.

Oktoberfest – a traditional German festival - dates back to October 1810 when Crown Prince Ludwig married the Princess Teresa of Sassonia-Hildburghausen and the citizens celebrated in the fields in front of the city gate.

Celebrated around the world, England football captain Harry Kane recently made headlines when he dressed in lederhosen – along with his Bayern Munich team-mates – to mark the start of the festival in Germany.