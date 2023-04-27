News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
5 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Nominate your garden or allotment for Chesterfield In Bloom awards

Green-fingered residents are being encouraged to show off their talents in this year’s Chesterfield In Bloom competitions.

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Winner of the Best Back Garden (Large) in Chesterfield In Bloom 2022.Winner of the Best Back Garden (Large) in Chesterfield In Bloom 2022.
Winner of the Best Back Garden (Large) in Chesterfield In Bloom 2022.

With more than six categories there is the opportunity for everyone to get involved no matter how big or small their outside space is.

Chris Turner, who chairs the Chesterfield in Bloom committee, said: “Last year not only did we win on a regional level, but we also received lots of fantastic entries for our Chesterfield In Bloom competitions from local gardeners. The standard was exceptional and I can’t wait to see the entries for this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re excited to see all types of garden from the largest allotments through to container displays.”

People have until June 16 to submit their entries or to nominate their neighbours in the following categories:

Most Popular

    Best Front Garden

    Best Back Garden up to 80m2

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Best Back Garden larger than 80m2

    Best Container Garden

    Best Blooming Pub/Restaurant

    Best Allotment (with subcategories based on size)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There is also an exclusive competition for council tenants, and entries are invited for Best Garden (either front or back) and Best Containers.

    Residents can only enter two categories but everyone who takes part is automatically entered for the best overall garden judging.

    The ever-popular schools’ competition makes a return this year too.

    After its success last year, the council will also be entering East Midlands In Bloom again and winners of the above competitions may also be included in the judging later this year.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Entry forms are available on the council’s website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/bloom For more information, email [email protected] or call 01246 959416.

    Related topics:Chris TurnerPeopleChesterfield