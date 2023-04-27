Winner of the Best Back Garden (Large) in Chesterfield In Bloom 2022.

With more than six categories there is the opportunity for everyone to get involved no matter how big or small their outside space is.

Chris Turner, who chairs the Chesterfield in Bloom committee, said: “Last year not only did we win on a regional level, but we also received lots of fantastic entries for our Chesterfield In Bloom competitions from local gardeners. The standard was exceptional and I can’t wait to see the entries for this year.

“We’re excited to see all types of garden from the largest allotments through to container displays.”

People have until June 16 to submit their entries or to nominate their neighbours in the following categories:

Best Front Garden

Best Back Garden up to 80m2

Best Back Garden larger than 80m2

Best Container Garden

Best Blooming Pub/Restaurant

Best Allotment (with subcategories based on size)

There is also an exclusive competition for council tenants, and entries are invited for Best Garden (either front or back) and Best Containers.

Residents can only enter two categories but everyone who takes part is automatically entered for the best overall garden judging.

The ever-popular schools’ competition makes a return this year too.

After its success last year, the council will also be entering East Midlands In Bloom again and winners of the above competitions may also be included in the judging later this year.

