No Witches allowed – as special event held following unusual discovery at Chesterfield historic building

Chesterfield’s Revolution House was constructed as a farmhouse in the 16th century and became an inn during the 17th century – when there was a heightened belief in witches and witchcraft.

The markings were recently spotted and photographed by the museum team and later identified by Professor Ronald Hutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apotropaic markings, commonly referred to as anti-witch marks, depict a double ‘V’ which is a reference to the Virgin Mary Protector of Life and Family. Markings like this were placed near openings or windows with the intention of keeping witches and evil spirits out.

Revolution House was constructed as a farmhouse in the 16th century and became an inn during the 17th century – when there was a heightened belief in witches and witchcraft.

Most Popular

Follwoing the discovery, Revolution House will be hosting a Witchcraft event on Sunday, June 11. Visitors will be able to learn all about the witch hunts and get create their own witch pot.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “We’ve been planning the Witchcraft event for a while and this discovery makes it even more relevant – the event is set to be a great day out for everyone and I hope lots of you will come along and make your own witch pot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Witchcraft event is free to attend but donations are welcome and takes place on Sunday 11 June between 11am and 4pm. Creating a witch pot will be a drop-in session and visitors will be treated on a first come first served basis.