New podcast takes theatre fans behind the scenes of Buxton Opera House

Find out what goes on behind the scenes at Buxton Opera House with the launch of a new podcast.

Interviews, masterclasses, a look behind the scenes and much more will be shared in The Cast from Buxton Opera House.

The first two episodes. which will be available to download on June 22, will feature the Opera House’s chief executive and renowned director Paul Kerryson who has worked with some of the very best performers and crew in the industry. Paul was awarded an MBE in 2015 for his services to the theatre industry.

Future episodes will include an interview with the set designers of A Little Night Music, Buxton Opera House’s first co-production with Buxton International Festival. Other episodes include local tales from the collectors of Moving Stories, which is Buxton Opera House’s latest collaboration. Moving Stories’ contributors collect, listen and gather stories of local people from all walks of life, seeking out stories that might otherwise go unheard.

The podcasts will be hosted by Helen Naylor, press and content officer at the Opera House. Emma Oaks, head of marketing and audiences, said: “It’s so exciting to be expanding how audiences can learn more about Buxton Opera House. Through our monthly podcast we really hope to give audiences that exclusive look behind-the-scenes. It’s thanks to the Culture Recovery Fund that we are able to make this podcast series and discover new ways of communicating with our audiences.”