New light show announced to celebrate 30 years of Bolsover Lantern Parade

Bright Winter Nights is an immersive light experience that will take place within the castle's walls on Friday 1st December, the day before the lantern parade. Light projections, images and sounds from the last three decades will bring the castle walls to life, featuring the stories of local people and their lantern parade experiences.

Visitors can also view a newly commissioned community film as part of the magical evening, which has been created using stories and memories from local people.

The event is being organised in partnership with local Bolsover-based charity, the Freedom Project and English Heritage.

Bright Winter Nights at Bolsover Castle

There will be 750 tickets available, costing £2 per child and £3 for adults.

Emily Bowman, Managing Director at Junction Arts said: “Bolsover is very close to our hearts and so we’re delighted to be bringing another exciting event to the town, to mark the 30th year of the lantern parade.

“Bright Winter Nights promises to shine a light on the amazing community spirit and creativity that exists in Bolsover, telling the story of the last three decades within the walls of the famous Bolsover Castle.”

Mark North, Freedom Founder and CEO said: “The Lantern Parade has been an important part of our community for the last 30 years. It has given us a sense of togetherness and excitement and we look forward to Bright Winter Nights and taking in the memories of other members of the Bolsover Community and beyond”.

A spokesperson for Bolsover Castle said: “We always love playing a part in the Lantern Parade so when Junction Arts asked us to work with them to celebrate its 30th anniversary, we jumped at the chance. We want the Castle to be at the centre of the community in Bolsover, for residents to really connect with their heritage and to use the space to celebrate the amazing talent we have in the town. It will be a night to remember as the Castle comes to life not only with our fantastic illuminations but the creativity and passion of the Bolsover community.”

The first Bolsover Lantern Parade took place on Saturday 26th November 1994 as part of the Bolsover Victorian Festival. Organised by Junction Arts in partnership with community partners, the event has become a cultural tradition for generations of people. Growing year-on-year, the Bolsover Lantern Parade is now one of the UK's biggest and oldest light parades.

Bright Winter Nights, The Bolsover Christmas Market and the Bolsover Lantern Parade are all part of the NEW Bolsover Winter Festival – a weekend of festive fun that marks the start of the winter season. More information about all the events taking place can be found on the Visit Bolsover website: https://www.visitbolsover.co.uk/events/bwf/.