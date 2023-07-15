News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

New ice cream parlour opens at Chatsworth House - and these are the favourite flavours

A new ice cream parlour has opened at Chatsworth – just in time for the summer.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Locally sourced ice cream, gelato and sorbet, along with sundaes and milkshakes, are now available in The Parlour, located alongside Chatsworth’s shops and restaurants in the Stables.

A spokesman said: “Flavours are regularly rotated but early favourites include Chatsworth Jersey vanilla, salted caramel and Bakewell tart. Summer flavours of mango, elderflower and lemon are among the choices for sorbets.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barista-brewed coffees from Sheffield-based roasters Cafeology, and homemade patisserie-style cakes baked freshly in the Chatsworth kitchens are also available at The Parlour.

A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)
A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)
Most Popular

    Excited families have been posting their comments on Facebook about the new addition to Chatsworth House’s visitor experience.

    Kellie Johnson said: “We had the pleasure of going when they had just opened. The ice cream was amazing and the staff are really friendly. We will definitely be going back.

    Chelsea Scanlan wrote: “I have some of my favourite food experiences at Chatsworth, looking forward to this one.”

    Related topics:Chatsworth House