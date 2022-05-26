New family-friendly Rail Trail to world-famous Ice Age site Creswell Crags

The family friendly Creswell Rail Heritage Trail has been launched to encourage visitors to use the Robin Hood Line and takes them around the centre of the village and to the popular Creswell Crags.

Starting at Creswell Rail Station the trail takes you through the village, along Crags Road and into the limestone gorge of Creswell Crags. Along the way are eight signage plaques and rubbing boards created from the actual objects found at the world famous Crags site throughout the years, which can be added to the trail booklet, so bring a crayon!

Upon production of a completed booklet and valid train ticket, dated on the day of your visit you will be given a certificate of completion and voucher entitling you to free entry to the museum and a 15% discount to spend on food and drink in the Café.

Creswell Rail Trail rubbing post.

Coun Duncan McGregor, deputy leader of Bolsover District Council and local member for Creswell, said: “We have been trying to encourage more people to use the Robin Hood Line and visit our village and the historic Creswell Crags, so we have come up with this new trail.

“It is already proving a hit and is not only great fun for the family but also helps people learn about the Crags and what type of animals lived or passed through the area thousands of years ago.”