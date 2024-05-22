New defib in town and free CPR training sessions
Church In The Peak and Romake Ltd have recently invested in a life saving AED3 defibrillator device which is installed at the Church on Lime Tree Road, in Matlock.
The Church is hosting two FREE CPR and defibrillator training sessions with East Midlands Ambulance Service and would love to invite the local community to join them in familiarising themselves with this life saving device .... and of course there will be tea and biscuits!! Everyone is welcome!
The training will take place on Wednesday 29th May 6-7pm and Saturday 8th June 10-11am
Venue; Church In The Peak, Lime Tree Business Centre, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ