New defib in town and free CPR training sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Church In The Peak in Matlock are hosting free CPR and defibrillator training.

Church In The Peak and Romake Ltd have recently invested in a life saving AED3 defibrillator device which is installed at the Church on Lime Tree Road, in Matlock.

The Church is hosting two FREE CPR and defibrillator training sessions with East Midlands Ambulance Service and would love to invite the local community to join them in familiarising themselves with this life saving device .... and of course there will be tea and biscuits!! Everyone is welcome!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training will take place on Wednesday 29th May 6-7pm and Saturday 8th June 10-11am