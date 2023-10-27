New audio drama tells the true story of the Bakewell Witches with augmented reality

GeoStories is releasing a new chapter of ‘The Chronicles of the Bakewell Witches’ – an audio drama experience based on the true story of two women from Bakewell who were executed as witches in the early 1600s - just in time for Halloween.

The new chapter that tells the account of Joseph Walker who was betrothed to one of the accused women – Sarah Marsden.

Available from a free app (search ‘GeoStories’ in App Store or Google Play), the story draws you in to a mystical experience, with a powerful drama, haunting music and images from the story coming to life with Augmented Reality.

The whole story of ‘Chronicles of the Bakewell Witches’ can be heard whilst taking a short walk around Bakewell, where GPS location technology will trigger the story chapters automatically. Those unable to visit Bakewell can listen to any part of the story from anywhere.

The new chapter, available on the app from 26th October, tells Joseph Walker’s account of the trial of his fiancé Sarah Marsden and her employer and landlady Mrs Stafford. A riveting listen, the story features the two accused women, whose testimony to a local Constable reveals how easily people could be ‘proven’ guilty of witchcraft with fatal consequences. It runs for 30 minutes.

“The Persuasion of Joseph Walker compliments our full story of the Bakewell Witches,” says Amanda Pearce writer and producer. “Joseph has attended the trial and witnessed the women’s evidence. Joseph reveals what happened and the details of Sarah’s destiny.

“This has been a very popular story in the collection and Joseph’s chapter offers more revelations of how the witch trials could affected the lives and emotions of those who were party to them”

Anyone interested in finding out more about Geostories or downloading the free app can follow the GeoStories Facebook page @HelloGeoStories www.geostories.co.uk