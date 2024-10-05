Lights of Abraham promises to be a magical experience for visitors to the Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath this winter.

Families will experience the magic of a Derbyshire hilltop park in a new and enchanting light this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath is hosting a stunning lights trail from November 22 until December 30 in an extension to the opening season.

Visitors will stroll along a festoon-lit riverside walk to the cable car base station in Matlock Bath before alighting a gondola cable car and flying high through moonlit skies with the myriad of lights in the town and colourful riverside approach all twinkling below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the summit, the Lights of Abraham trail will lead through gardens, across boardwalks and woodland pathways – an illuminating adventure during which some interesting characters and magical scenes will unfold. The trail will take approximately one hour.

Woodland creatures will be seen in a new light around the hilltop park.

Look out for the woodland night creatures, sparkling fairy gatherings and the enchanted rainbow forest to bring awe and wonder to a dark winter’s night.

To add even more enjoyment to the seasonal atmosphere there are delectable treats and toasty warm drinks to sustain adventurers, including hot chocolate, freshly-made mince pies, novelty cakes and festive biscuits. Children and adults alike can gather around glowing firepits, toasting marshmallows under a starry sky.

Visitors are welcome to browse at their leisure and the Masson Pavilion exhibition will be open along with Gift Shop and Vista bar, and the café will be open for refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lights of Abraham will be a wonderful way in which to round off a spectacular year of celebrations, during which the Heights has marked two milestone anniversaries – its ruby anniversary of the introduction of the cable cars, and its golden anniversary since the attraction was first taken over by the Pugh family in 1974.

Trees will be bathed in colourful light as part of the illuminated trail.

The event will run from 4.30pm until 9pm, last entry at 8.15pm. Visitors are allocated a 15-minute time slot for entry and can stay until closing time. The Lights of Abraham will be open every day apart from December 24-26.

Online booking is now open. Tickets cost £21 (adult), £15 (child), under three years and carers free. The Lights Of Abraham is not included in the annual pass as it is outside of the main season.

This event is not suited to wheelchair users. Dogs are not allowed entry to The Lights of Abraham due to safety concerns.