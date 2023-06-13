National Picnic Week: 11 best locations for eating outdoors in Derbyshire

Derbyshire has claimed three places in 20 of the hottest, most popular picnic sites in the country.

Chatsworth House was pipped to the top spot by Seven Sisters in Sussex in a survey compiled for National Picnic Week. Derwent Dam came in at number 10 and Padley Gorge was placed at number 18 in the table.

Compilers based the chart on the average maximum temperature during the summer months, the total number of views on TikTok and the average monthly Google searches.

The survey by recipe-box delivery company HelloFresh also disclosed that online searches for ‘picnic areas near me’ were up 150% and ‘picnic food ideas’ up by 90% between May 30 and June 6, 2023.

Their findings come after Wirksworth was crowned number one best picnic spot in the UK due to its picturesque location and nearby Wirksworth Dale Picnic Site in a study released by drink producers The Cocktail Co.

Research by The Cocktail Co discovered that 4pm was the best time to eat alfresco, that sandwiches, wraps and rolls were the number one choice of food and that playing cards was the favourite picnic pastime.

Derbyshire has lots of beautiful places to enjoy picnics with your friends and family. Have you eaten outdoors in these locations?

1 . Chatsworth House Runner-up in the most popular place for a picnic, Chatsworth House scored 94.9 out of 100 in HelloFresh's study. There are 1,000 acres of grounds at the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire's country estate with a river running through that provide several picturesque spots for a picnic.On TripAdvisor, Marion posted: "We took a picnic and had a fantastic day in the grounds."

2 . Derwent Dam "Amazing walks and breathtaking views," is how one reviewer described their visit to Derwent Dam. "On a nice sunny day bring the family and a picnic and find a cosy spot and you won't be disappointed," posted leopard1992 on TripAdvisor.

3 . Padley Gorge This tranquil Peak District woodland is home to streams, pools, bridges and hidden paths. Pangeapaddy posted on TripAdvisor: "Very peaceful location - bring a sandwich, sit on a rock by the stream and get that Instagram shot ready."

4 . Linacre Reservoirs, Chesterfield The three reservoirs are a haven for wildlife including nuthatches, flycatchers, woodpeckers, mandarin ducks and kingfishers. Redbox T posted on TripAdvisor: "Beautiful scenic route. We love coming here for picnics."