My partner hasn’t got a head for heights and our feet are always on terra firma when it comes to days out.

So when an invitation to celebrate the flying gondolas’ big anniversary arrived in my inbox I felt as excited as if it was my own birthday.

This was one party I wasn't going to miss – even if I had to go on my own. Leaving the man of the house promising to make a special dinner when I returned, I set off on a sunny Sunday morning and parked up near the train station which is just a short walk from the departure point.

Cable cars have been running at the Heights of Abraham for 40 years.

I climbed aboard the cable car where fellow passengers were a couple from Barnsley, the wife being a model of true devotion. It was his birthday and she'd treated him to the experience, even though she was terrified of heights. "It was either this or looking at a new bathroom suite," he said, with a grin. I'm sure that she would have preferred the latter judging by the look of panic on her face!

Riding in the cable car is an incredible experience – you’re surrounded by glass which gives you a bird's-eye view of the beautiful countryside especially when the car pauses halfway through the journey for a few minutes to let you to soak up nature’s wonderland.

Arriving at the summit to be greeted by living history actors in Victorian costume, it was time to explore the hillside park which is 1,000ft above sea level.

My first port of call was the Prospect Tower where a climb up a very narrow stone spiral staircase inside was rewarded with the most spectacular panoramic views from the top and a great opportunity to fill your lungs with the purest Derbyshire air.

A guide in Victorian costume leads visitors aroundthe Great Rutland Cavern.

I went from the highest structure in the park to the deepest to explore the historic attractions that the Heights has built its reputation on – the Great Masson Cavern and the Great Rutland Cavern. It was in these dark, damp underground chambers that lead miners made their living centuries ago. Picking your way through the caverns feels like an adventure into the bowels of the earth. Narrow passageways that are low in places, steep steps and the occasional drop of water landing on your face of which is affectionately called a miner’s kiss by the engaging tour guides. The caverns offer sparkling crystals and minerals, carvings left by the lead miners’ pickaxes and chisels and a new sound and light show in the Great Masson Cavern to round off the educational and entertaining experience.

On a lovely sunny day there is plenty to do above ground. There are miles of paths to walk – some very steep – and plenty of places to channel your inner Maria von Trapp and sing The Hills Are Alive without fear of being heard.

If you want to listen to people who really can sing, head for The Big Music Weekend at the Heights of Abraham on May 16 and 17.

Come rain or shine, make sure you see the indoor display of costumes worn by visitors through the ages or check out the Long View Exhibition telling the story of this historic park and its famous visitors including Princess Victoria and Michael Grand Duke of Russia in the early 19th century.

Spectacular views from Tinker's Shaft.

Puppet shows will keep little ones entertained throughout the summer and they can run off steam in adventure playgrounds.

An ice cream kiosk strategically placed near the departure point helps to boost the spirits of children waiting for the cable cars to take them back to base. However, a perk of being a solo visitor is you get to queue jump if there’s an empty seat to be filled.