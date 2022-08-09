Model tram exhibition with 10 layouts heads for Crich Tramway Village

Whiteleaf Tramway layout will be among those on show.

The Model Tram, Trolleybus and Railway Exhibition will run at the National Tramway Museum on August 20 and 21.

Among the layouts will be the Whiteleaf Tramway, the largest assembly of Belgium G scale Vicinal rolling stock to be seen in the UK. The display by Buckinghamshire Garden Railway Society portrays an electric tramway that runs through the streets and sets off through the countryside to serve surrounding villages. As not all sections of a tramway would be equipped with overhead wire, steam and diesel traction come in from outlying areas. This type of operation handles both passenger and goods traffic, which was very common on tramways across Europe.

Camwell’s View layout shows a section of street track on the Bristol Road, Birmingham in 1952, with various types of Corporation trams operating along the route which includes the photographer’s shop W .S. Eades and the Municipal Bank where another famous photographer, W. A. Camwell worked.

Exhibition organiser John Huddlestone said: “We are delighted to present this Model Tram, Trolleybus and Railway exhibition again, which is

popular with both exhibitors and visitors.”

Marketing manager, Amanda Blair, said: “The Model Exhibition is a fantastic addition to our life size trams, which will also be running. There is no additional cost for the exhibition, which will be included in normal entry prices."

Normal museum entry charges apply and opening times are 10am to 5.30pm (last admission 4pm). to 5.30pm For details visit: www.tramway.co.uk or call