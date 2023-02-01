This year’s show, which is entitled ‘Wish You Were Here’ and will take place between the 9th and 19th of May at West Studios. In 2022, there were first exhibits and sales for several new artists and creative people in the community, with 70 artists involved and 131 postcard-size pieces exhibited.

The exhibition celebrates the importance of getting creative and its impact on people’s self-esteem and well-being. Organisers, Junction Arts, and local artist Dave Elsom are inviting people locally, as well as from across the UK, and Internationally, to create their own postcard piece of art and submit it by the 20th of April 2023.

Hannah Bowdler, Fundraising Coordinator at Junction Arts said: “We believe that everyone should have access to art. The Chesterfield Postcard Shows not only provides a free exhibition of marvelous miniature artworks for local people to enjoy, but it also provides a unique opportunity for new artists to exhibit and showcase their talent.

Artist Dave Elsom and Hannah Bowdler from Junction Arts.

“We’d love more people to get involved this year and are inviting people of ages and abilities to take part. Your artwork can be whatever you want it to be, a painting, a photograph, digital artwork, you can use whatever material you like, as long as it’s postcard size and is based on the theme of Wish You Were Here.”

Pieces will be available to buy during the exhibition to raise money to support local arts charity Junction Arts and their work within the community. Local businesses are also being invited to support the event by sponsoring local schools to take part, businesses requiring more information can contact [email protected]