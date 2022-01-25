Mezze and music brings Mediterranean vibe to Derbyshire venue

A Mediterranean-themed event with live music and mezze at a Derbyshire venue will warm up a chilly evening.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 5:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:02 am
The Sugar Tree duo play at No 28, Belper market place, on February 12, 2022.

Belper’s No 28 will be transporting patrons to sunnier climes on February 12 with three courses of plant-based, vegan-friendly mezze followed by music from The Sugar Tree duo who put a unique Latin twist on hits.

Customers are invited to bring their own drinks including alcohol.

Pre-booking is essential as there is a limited number of places available at the ticket-only evening. Tickets £25 are available fromwww.amandasupple.com/events

