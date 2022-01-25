Mezze and music brings Mediterranean vibe to Derbyshire venue
A Mediterranean-themed event with live music and mezze at a Derbyshire venue will warm up a chilly evening.
Belper’s No 28 will be transporting patrons to sunnier climes on February 12 with three courses of plant-based, vegan-friendly mezze followed by music from The Sugar Tree duo who put a unique Latin twist on hits.
Customers are invited to bring their own drinks including alcohol.
Pre-booking is essential as there is a limited number of places available at the ticket-only evening. Tickets £25 are available fromwww.amandasupple.com/events