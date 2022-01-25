Mezze and music brings Mediterranean vibe to Derbyshire venue

The Sugar Tree duo play at No 28, Belper market place, on February 12, 2022.

Belper’s No 28 will be transporting patrons to sunnier climes on February 12 with three courses of plant-based, vegan-friendly mezze followed by music from The Sugar Tree duo who put a unique Latin twist on hits.

Customers are invited to bring their own drinks including alcohol.