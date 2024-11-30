Meet wallabies, meerkats, reptiles and rodents at family open day in Derbyshire college
Broomfield College’s animal unit at Morley will open to the public on December 8 when there will be a variety of activities from 11am until 3pm. Animal handling and feeding, charity stalls, children’s crafts and refreshments will be available. There will also be the opportunity to explore the animal-related courses offered at the college.
Guests will be able to meet Broomfield’s passionate team, discover insights into animal care and soak up the magical ambience of the festively decorated facilities.
Jonathan Taylor, animal unit co-ordinator, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to this festive Christmas event, spreading joy to our animal residents and the community alike. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the amazing animals we care for at Broomfield.”
All proceeds from the day will go toward supporting the animals at the college.
Admission is £3 per adult and £2 per child, payable on the door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.