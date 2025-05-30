Re-enactment group Cestrefeld Vikings will be attending Duckmanton Primary School's summer fair on June 7.

Visitors to a summer fair in north Derbyshire will discover what life was like in the Viking era.

Local re-enactors Cestrefeld Vikings will show weapons and armour, talk about authentic foods, play traditional games and judge a shield competition during Duckmanton Primary School’s fair on June 7. They will also be teaching participants how to form a shield wall and move as a unit as they lead a walk-through battle re-enactment.

There will be lots of hands-on activities to try including braiding, designing a Thor amulet and making a wrist torc or creating a message with Viking Runes, making a Viking buzz bone toy or trying a Viking words quiz.

Chesterfield Museum has partnered with the school for an interactive exhibition which will enable families to discover who the Vikings were, learn about their beliefs and stories and explore everyday life as a Viking. The free exhibition runs from 11am to 4.30pm.

The Vikings Extravaganza is part of the Museum on the Move project, a programme of events and exhibitions that are being funded by Arts Council England.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Our Museum on the Move events have been fantastic and this is set to be another great experience for families. There is a lot to learn and plenty of hands on activities to try at this event, so be sure to pay a visit to discover what life was like in the Viking era.”

To find out more about the Viking Extravaganza and the activities on offer visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/events/viking-extravaganza