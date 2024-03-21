Your children can learn about wildflowers and plant their own miniature wildflower garden at the Easter Bunny Breakfast at Dobbies, Barlborough Links, Chesterfield from March 28 to April 1.

An egg-cellent meal and hop-tastic games are in store at Dobbies Chesterfield between March 28 and April 1. Children and adults can enjoy a traditional cooked breakfast, a vegetarian breakfast or a breakfast roll. Kids will get to finish on a sweet note with a chocolate rice crispy cake.

After everyone has eaten, children will be able to seek out the Easter Bunny who will be hopping about the store at Barlborough Links. The Easter Bunny will encourage kids to return to the restaurant where they will learn about their favourite wildflowers and get the chance to plant a miniature wildflower meadow to take home, with the help of Dobbies’ gardening colleagues.

Dobbies’ Easter Bunny Breakfast is great for children aged 3-10, and for families with kids aged 5 and under, there is a dedicated session on Thursday, March 28.

Sarah Murray, who developed the themed breakfast, said: “We’ve got a spring in our step as we launch our Easter Bunny Breakfast, and we’re delighted to be adapting this experience for the first time for families with children under 5 years old.

“Our Easter event this year is all themed around wildflowers, which is a lovely way to introduce young gardening fans into ways they can encourage wildlife into their gardens and create a pretty mini wildflower meadow at home. With a fun and lively group setting, we hope that families in Chesterfield will have a memorable time with us.”

Tickets are priced at £10.99 per child, and adults can enjoy breakfast from £8.60.