Meet Santa over breakfast, lunch or in his grotto at these Derbyshire venues

Have lunch with Santa at Blaze Bar & Grill, Chesterfield (photo supplied by Blaze Bar & Grill).

He’ll be laden with gifts when he flies around the world on December 24 – but to make sure little ones get what they really, really want, he’s parked his sleigh and is waiting to meet families.

From meals with the season’s favourite visitor to meeting him in person, here’s where you can see Santa in the run-up to Christmas:

Matlock Farm Park is offering sackfuls of Santa-related fun, including a hearty breakfast and grotto experiences, running from Saturday, December 18 to Thursday, December 23 and open from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Breakfast is £20 for each adult and for each child, admission to Santa’s grotto is £6, email: [email protected] or visit the website: matlockfarmpark.co.uk/whats-on/

Tuck into breakfast with Santa at Van Dyk Hotel in Clowne on December 18 and 19, from 9am to noon for £10 per child. To check availability, call 01246 387386 or visit www.vandykbywildes.co.uk/events

Santa will be guest of honour at a lunch in Blaze Bar & Grill in Chesterfield on December 22 and 23, with sittings at 12.30pm and 3pm. There’s a three-course meal in which children can decorate their own cookie for dessert and take home a gift from Santa. The cost is £15.95 per child and children must be accompanied by a grown-up buying lunch from the adult set menu. All bookings require a £5 deposit per child and pre-order required. Call 01246 200008, email: [email protected] or book online at https://blazebarandgrill.co.uk/lunch-with-santa

Chat with Santa in an Augmented Reality experience in the Assembly Rooms above Chesterfield Market Hall where Santa will magically appear in a link from the North Pole. A photo of the experience will be sent by email to visitors after they leave the Santa House. Amazing Magical Chesterfield Santa House is welcoming visitors from December 18 to December 23. Entry is free, but visits must be pre-booked at https://chesterfieldchristmas.co.uk/