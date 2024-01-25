Meet Macca, the Tiny Ultra-Rare Twin Alpaca at Derbyshire Farm Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Born in 2019 as a miraculous twin, a rare occurrence happening only once in every 10,000 alpaca births, Macca faced early challenges, requiring a life-saving blood transfusion in order to survive.

Despite the odds, the tiny alpaca has not only thrived but has earned himself the status of a local celebrity.

Standing at an adorable 90cm from the withers (where the neck and spine come together), roughly the height of an average four-year-old child, Macca finds himself on the short side of the herd, with his 120cm companions often towering over him.

Macca the Alpaca at his home, Bluebells Farm Park in Derbyshire

However, his small stature is overshadowed by his big personality, making him a standout figure among the farm’s furry residents.

Named by farmer Geoff Brown, Macca’s journey to local stardom began with round-the-clock care, including unconventional measures like inserting tampons into his ears to help harden the cartilage, which has created a memorable tale that the team often laugh about.

Geoff shared: “When Macca was first born, we did everything possible to make sure he survived. We had to syringe feed him every two hours and kept him inside for a while to keep an eye on him – he even wore a little coat to keep warm!

“It’s been an extraordinary journey but one we’ve all loved being a part of. Macca’s character makes us all smile and he’s got such a presence on the farm for such a small alpaca. Macca has a way of winning the hearts of all our visitors. He’s made quite a name for himself.”

Now at the age of four, and the oldest in the herd, his bubbly personality is contagious, with visitors and the team describing him as curious, affectionate and a natural leader amongst the herd.

On the 320-acre farm park, Macca resides with his companions, Neil, Truffles, Thor, Windsor and Theo.

As Bluebells Farm Park prepares to celebrate Macca’s fifth birthday later in the year, marking the beginning of his teenage years, the farm is adding Macca to their adoption list, offering the chance for alpaca lovers to bring the local celebrity into their lives.

The adoption of Macca is a fantastic way to support the work of the farm, helping to fund everything from food bills to veterinary care, plus the costs involved in the day-to-day care of Macca.

Beyond Macca’s tale, alpacas, in general, are fascinating creatures. Here are a few little-known facts about the cuddly long-necked animals:

Baby Alpacas are called crias.

Alpacas can live up to an impressive 20 years.

It’s rare for alpacas to have twins, with one set being born in every 10,000.