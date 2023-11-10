A cosy encounter with Father Christmas will bring the magic of the season to Derbyshire in a popular family event.

Young visitors at Bakewell Christmas Sparkle wearing their handmade crowns.

Bakewell Christmas Sparkle will be held on Sunday, November 26 from 10am to 4pm at Bakewell Agricultural Centre (ABC). Entry is free and activities will be held both indoors and outside.

Children can meet Father Christmas and his elves in a tipi grotto in a new addition to Sparkle which is celebrating its third year. Admission to the grotto is £3 and families can be sure of a warm welcome in the cosy tipi which has been provided by Tipis in the Peak.

Young visitors can also enjoy animal encounters, meeting Holly the donkey, Horace, Bobble and Stuart the sheep and Ziggy and Daphne the goats alongside Tallulah and Geoffrey the turkeys and a handful of chicks, rabbits, hens and guinea pigs. Families can get close to the animals, provided by Flagg-based Lane End Farm Trust, in the ABC store ring in return for £3 per person.

Bridget Hope, manager of charitable organisation Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society (BAHS) which stages the Christmas Sparkle, said: "We aim to keep it affordable and there really is something for everyone. Our focus has once again been to put together a family event that’s packed with plenty to do while showcasing some of the fantastic makers and producers our region has to offer.”

This year’s Sparkle will feature an indoor market of around 40 stalls run by local producers and makers, an independent street food and drink court, children’s craft workshops (from £1), gingerbread decorating, face painting and musical entertainment throughout the day from Ashover Band, Peak Performance choir and 40s singers The Lah Di Dahs.

There will be a second cosy heated tipi on site, which will be home to a festive bar run by Tipis in the Peak - the perfect place to warm up while supping a festive tipple.

