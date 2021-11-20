Bakewell Christmas Sparkle will take place both indoors and out at Bakewell’s Agricultural Centre on November 28 from 10am to 4pm.

Father Christmas, provided by Bakewell Rotary, will meet with children alongside real reindeer from Retford’s Haughton Park House Farm.

Bridget Hope, manager of Bakewell Agriculture and Horticultural Society (BAHS), said: “Our first ever Christmas event will comprise an indoor market of around 40 stalls run by local producers and makers, an independent food and drink court, children’s craft workshops, festive demonstrations and musical entertainment throughout the day from Bakewell Silver Band and Peak Performance choir.

Meet real-life reindeer at Bakewell Christmas Sparkle on November 28, 2021.

“Our focus has been to put together an event showcasing what fantastic makers and producers can be found in the surrounding area and we’re confident we’ve achieved that.”

Local businesses participating include Peak Ales, The Lambton Larder, The Derbyshire Candle Company, Flower Girl Plants, Bakewell Cheese Shop, Dad’s Bees, Crafty Cashmere, Farmers Feast Cafe and Tipple Adventures, to name just a few.

Demonstrations of how to make festive centrepieces will be provided courtesy of Bakewell's Violets & Daisies, while Bolsover business Just Roll With It will be showcasing how they make their beautifully decorated Christmas cakes. Both businesses will also be selling their wares.

Children’s craft workshops will be provided by Chesterfield’s StraightCurves, who will be assisting children in making air-drying clay Christmas decorations, badges and woolly baubles. Craft sessions do not need to be booked and carry a nominal fee ranging from £1 to £5.

BAHS will also have a Christmas card making area set up for children, with a fee of £1 to cover material costs.

Bridget continued: “Having the opportunity to host a festive event that offers something for the whole family is really special after the washout of last Christmas and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Bakewell.”

The charity BAHS has its roots in the depression following the devastatingly expensive Napoleonic wars. Struggling farmers needed an organisation to speak for them and lobby the government to impose heavier taxes on imported produce. A meeting of local farmers and landowners resulted in the formation of The Scarsdale and High Peak Agricultural Society, which later became BAHS.