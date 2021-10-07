Spencer Wilder, who played Darth Vader in Star Wars Rogue One, will be at Comic-Con in Queen's Park Sports Centre, Chesterfield, on October 15, 2021.

The family event returns to the Queens Park Sports Centre, on Sunday, October 17, from 11am to 4pm.

Sharon Hall of Comic-Con organisers Unleashed Events said: “Our previous events in Chesterfield have always been so popular and it is great to be back! As usual there is loads of geeky stuff going on for you to see and do as well as geeky traders where you can purchase items that you simply won’t find on the high street. Our events are not just for the ‘geeky’ they are for people of all ages who want to come along and enjoy a great day out, something that all the family can enjoy with loads of photo opportunities to be had!”

Star War’s Darth Vadar – also known as actor Spencer Wilding – will be enticing fans over to the Dark Side of the comic-con galaxy.

Hop over to the Gremlins film set.

Spencer appeared as the Dark Lord in Star Wars Rogue One. His other movie and TV credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Batman Begins, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Doctor Who and Game of Thrones.

Joining Spencer will be Phill Martin and Billy Mansell. At 7ft tall, Phill has used this to his advantage gaining roles as a Ghost Engineer for Ridley Scott in Prometheus, then securing roles in Jack the Giant Slayer and Joe Wright's Pan and playing the part of Lanky John in the BBC comedy Mountain Goats. Billy started his acting career after attending comic-cons as a cosplayer. As a huge fan of Alien, Billy had a dream come true when he secured a role on set playing an iconic engineer. Billy’s film roles didn’t stop there and he landed parts in big films such as Jurassic World 2, Fantastic Beasts 2 (Crimes of Grindlewold) Detective Pikachu and king of Thieves Mission Impossible Fallout,. Billy was most recently seen on TV in Outlander S5.

All three actors are available to meet as well as to sign photos or memorabilia as well as offer advice to any budding Chesterfield actors.

If you are a fan of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller, Jaws, you won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to have your photo taken inside the shark! Lie in between his pearly whites and make sure you have got yours showing for the camera!

Pose for photos like a superhero inside the mouth of the shark from Steven Spielberg's Jaws movie.

Or for something more mischievous. hop over to the Gremlins cinema set, toss some popcorn but keep them away from liquids!

There’s a lot more photo opportunities to be had by walking around the venue, including the massive Transformers Bumblebee, the Superheroes Cosplay Group, The Mos Eisley Misfits in their Star Wars costumes and even a couple of Daleks.

As well as guests and attractions there are comic creators, authors and traders with geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery and VR gaming.

Enhance your day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character and entering a cosplay competition with a chance to win some amazing geeky goodies. If you don’t want to dress up simply just come along dressed as a Muggle!

Meet the Daleks at Comic-Con in Chesterfield.