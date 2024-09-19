Meet Chesterfield’s artist in residence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local artist, Lucie Maycock, has been appointed as the ‘artist in residence’ the first project for the new public art programme, Animate Chesterfield. It aims to encourage people to visit the town, engage in creative activity and experience new artworks that will help leave a lasting legacy.
A series of workshops – aimed at both children and adults – will be running in the project’s base in New Square, from September to December 2024. There will be a range of activities on offer including printmaking, storytelling, photography and much more.
Lucie is a Chesterfield-based socially engaged multi-disciplined freelance artist who specialises in community arts. Her career spans over 15 years working in a number of disciplines and creative mediums.
Initially she specialised in youth arts, working in a creative arts centre delivering visual arts, media, theatre projects and more. Lucie says she is immensely passionate about all of her community projects and strives to make the world a better place using the arts as her tool.
Lucie added: “There are many ways you can get involved with the artists residency programme in Chesterfield from September to December 2024. Dream and imagine a future for your town through creative arts, crafts, photography, printmaking and much more.
“It’s a chance to discover and tell hidden stories about Chesterfield and all its rich heritage and help to co-create and feed into ideas for creative artwork that will animate the town."
Animate Chesterfield is led by Chesterfield Borough Council and delivered by Beam, a leading cultural development organisation working across the North of England. It will run for the next two years and as well as the artist in residence the programme includes the creation of new trails and other artworks.
Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Lucie into this role, and I know she has planned some fantastic workshops that will spark creativity and create memories for our residents. I look forward to seeing what is created and I’d encourage you to take a look at the upcoming events and take part in this great project.”
Funding for the public art project was secured through planning agreements as part of the council’s percent for art scheme, which was part of the previous Local Plan (and now continues on a voluntary basis), and the funding must be used for the delivery of public art.
You can find out more about Animate Chesterfield and see all the upcoming events by visiting: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/animate
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.