Meet Chesterfield’s artist in residence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From printmaking to photography, local people are being invited to get involved in a new art project which will help bring Chesterfield town centre to life during the ongoing regeneration work.

Local artist, Lucie Maycock, has been appointed as the ‘artist in residence’ the first project for the new public art programme, Animate Chesterfield. It aims to encourage people to visit the town, engage in creative activity and experience new artworks that will help leave a lasting legacy.

A series of workshops – aimed at both children and adults – will be running in the project’s base in New Square, from September to December 2024. There will be a range of activities on offer including printmaking, storytelling, photography and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucie is a Chesterfield-based socially engaged multi-disciplined freelance artist who specialises in community arts. Her career spans over 15 years working in a number of disciplines and creative mediums.

Lucie Maycock

Initially she specialised in youth arts, working in a creative arts centre delivering visual arts, media, theatre projects and more. Lucie says she is immensely passionate about all of her community projects and strives to make the world a better place using the arts as her tool.

Lucie added: “There are many ways you can get involved with the artists residency programme in Chesterfield from September to December 2024. Dream and imagine a future for your town through creative arts, crafts, photography, printmaking and much more.

“It’s a chance to discover and tell hidden stories about Chesterfield and all its rich heritage and help to co-create and feed into ideas for creative artwork that will animate the town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animate Chesterfield is led by Chesterfield Borough Council and delivered by Beam, a leading cultural development organisation working across the North of England. It will run for the next two years and as well as the artist in residence the programme includes the creation of new trails and other artworks.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Lucie into this role, and I know she has planned some fantastic workshops that will spark creativity and create memories for our residents. I look forward to seeing what is created and I’d encourage you to take a look at the upcoming events and take part in this great project.”

Funding for the public art project was secured through planning agreements as part of the council’s percent for art scheme, which was part of the previous Local Plan (and now continues on a voluntary basis), and the funding must be used for the delivery of public art.

You can find out more about Animate Chesterfield and see all the upcoming events by visiting: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/animate