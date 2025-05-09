Meet the alpacas at Broomfield Hall, Morley, near Ilkeston on Sunday, May 11.

Families can get up close to alpacas, wallabies, tortoises, goats, guinea pigs and giant rabbits at Derbyshire’s Broomfield Hall.

Animal encounters, demonstrations, charity stalls and family-friendly activities will be on offer on Sunday, May 11 from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors to Derby College campus Broomfield Hall at Morley, near Ilkeston will get a behind the scenes look at how students and staff care for its amazing animal residents. They will hear about the new enclosures designed for the animals' comfort and wellbeing plus the environmentally-friendly pond and wildlife garden which the students have created.

Jonathan Taylor, animal unit co-ordinator, said: “This is one of our most popular family events of the year, and we’re really excited to show off the animals, our fantastic new enclosures, and the brilliant work our students have done with the new eco-pond and garden. It’s a fun, affordable day out for the whole community, and every penny raised helps care for our animals.”

All proceeds from the day go directly towards supporting the Animal Unit and its furry, feathery, and scaly residents.

Tickets cost £3 (adult) and £2 (child), available on the door (card and cash payments accepted).