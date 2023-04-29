Families can meet Magical May at Crich Tramway Village on April 30 and May 1, 2023.

Crich Tramway Village is inviting families to follow the fairy trail and meet the Fairy Queen, build fairy dens and take part in a wizarding school on April 30 and May 1.

In keeping with the tradition of maypole dancing, visitors will be able to have a go on May 1 or enjoy Morris Men dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can make their own crowns and waving flags between May 6 and 8 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.

The tramway village will host its first Barking Mad dog show on Sunday, May 21. A small entry charge will go directly to the charity Just for Dogs of Ashbourne. Events manager, Candi Bell, said: “As a dog friendly attraction, we are delighted to be holding this new dog show event in conjunction with Just for Dogs. The dogs will also be able to ride on our vintage trams and enjoy the day with their owners”.

Most Popular

Traditional seaside fun including Punch and Judy, bingo, craft making and funfair returns from May 27 until June 2. There will also be a flea circus from May 27 to 29.

Full price tickets cost £22 adult, £19.50 senior, (60+), £14 child (4-15 years), £49.50 family (two adults, three children or one adult, four children). Tickets are valid for 12 months free return (subject to opening dates and excluding 1940s events) and those who already have their tickets can use them for all these events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit www.tramway.co.uk and social media: www.facebook.com/crichtramwayvillage and https://twitter.com/CrichTramway.