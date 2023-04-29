Meet a Fairy Queen and make King's coronation crowns and flags at Crich Tramway Village
Family friendly events are being rolled out at a Derbyshire visitor attraction.
Crich Tramway Village is inviting families to follow the fairy trail and meet the Fairy Queen, build fairy dens and take part in a wizarding school on April 30 and May 1.
In keeping with the tradition of maypole dancing, visitors will be able to have a go on May 1 or enjoy Morris Men dance.
Children can make their own crowns and waving flags between May 6 and 8 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.
The tramway village will host its first Barking Mad dog show on Sunday, May 21. A small entry charge will go directly to the charity Just for Dogs of Ashbourne. Events manager, Candi Bell, said: “As a dog friendly attraction, we are delighted to be holding this new dog show event in conjunction with Just for Dogs. The dogs will also be able to ride on our vintage trams and enjoy the day with their owners”.
Traditional seaside fun including Punch and Judy, bingo, craft making and funfair returns from May 27 until June 2. There will also be a flea circus from May 27 to 29.
Full price tickets cost £22 adult, £19.50 senior, (60+), £14 child (4-15 years), £49.50 family (two adults, three children or one adult, four children). Tickets are valid for 12 months free return (subject to opening dates and excluding 1940s events) and those who already have their tickets can use them for all these events.
For more information visit www.tramway.co.uk and social media: www.facebook.com/crichtramwayvillage and https://twitter.com/CrichTramway.
Specific enquiries can be emailed to: [email protected]