Newark Festival is returning to Newark Riverside on Saturday, August 21, with headliners McFly joined by Gabrielle and Lemar, alongside a DJ set by TV and radio star Vernon Kay.

A festival spokesman said: “Following disappointment that the 2020 festival was unable to take place due to Covid restrictions, organisers have been working to ensure 2021 will go ahead.

“The festival has always been about uniting our community, friends and family in a fun, safe and secure environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Changes to the line-up, due to availability, have been made, with an expanded line up and the festival now taking place on one day for this year.”

Tickets for the 2020 festival remain valid for this year – “all you need to do is show up and your ticket will still be valid”.

Festival tickets are now on sale at newarkfestival.co.uk priced from £27.50 for adults and £12.50 for children.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.