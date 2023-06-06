Members learnt that the Derby Mountain Rescue was formed in 1964 after an incident that occurred during the 4 Inns Walk in Derbyshire when a group of Scouts got into trouble. It was after this incident that it was decided that there needed to be a rescue group started to help with such incidents.

Derby Mountain Rescue work alongside the Police, Air Ambulance and Coastguard, their principal area of operations is the Peak District and south of the Peak District. It consists of approximately 60 members divided into teams. Team members are on call at various times and are contacted by the Team Leader when needed. The initial call out starts with a 999 call passed on to the Police, who assess the situation, and then the Police will contact Derby Mountain Rescue if it is felt that their expertise is required. The Rescue Team now has 3 dogs (one active and 2 in training) and drones to help with searching. It is amazing what the Rescue members do (all voluntary) and give their time to help to keep members of the public safe. Their training is intense and it takes many weeks to become trained up to be a part of the Team.