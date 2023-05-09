Maureen’s presentation, accompanied by slides, was entitled Bess of Hardwick – ‘A Woman of Many Parts’. Maureen spoke to us dressed as Bess of Hardwick and certainly looked the part. Maureen for many years was a volunteer at Hardwick Hall and has great knowledge of the story of Bess.

Bess’s date of birth is around 1522/23. The Hardwicks had lived at Hardwick since the 13th Century (in 1208 the De Herdwicks were recorded living there). Bess was one of 5 children (4 girls and 1 boy). Bess was said to be the brightest sibling and when she was 12 years old she was sent away to Codnor Castle to ‘learn to be a lady’. At this time the Zouche family lived there and Codnor Castle was often visited by Kings and Courtiers therefore giving Bess a great education in the ways of Court etc. She often visited London with the Zouche’s and she became betrothed to Robert Barlow who was the son of a wealthy land owner. Bess was 17 years old and Robert 13 years old but Robert was a sickly boy and he died when he was only 14. Bess had to fight in Court (which was very unusual for these times) to get her inheritance from her late husband – but she won!

Bess was a lifelong friend of Elizabeth I and whilst at Court she met William Cavendish and eventually married him. William and Bess built Chatsworth and Bess gave birth to 8 children in 10 years. William Cavendish died in 1557 and Bess became a widow for the second time inheriting over £3,000 worth of debt. In1559 Bess married Sir William St Lou (whom she met whilst at Court with Queen Elizabeth). William died in 1564 and left Bess all his property and goods, leaving her a very rich woman. She then married George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury. Whilst married to George Talbot, George was given the custodianship of Mary Stewart – George spent a lot of money on Mary catering for her whims. Bess, to avoid all her money being taken from her, decided to buy Hardwick Hall in her son’s name so that her husband wouldn’t be able to get his hands on it. George died in 1590. Bess was now immensely rich and decided to build a new Hardwick Hall (the one that stands today). She moved in in 1597 and held a grand party to celebrate.

Bess was said to be a very kind woman and looked after her staff and friends well. She became ill in the winter of 1607/08 and died on 13th February 1608. She is buried in Derby Cathedral where her magnificent tomb can be seen.

Maureen Taylor was thanked by Jenny Flint for her fascinating and most informative talk.

