Matlock man scoops award for his classic car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Morris from Stanton Lees in Matlock has scooped a Masters of the Marque award for his very special classic car.

Paul, the owner of an 1934 Austin 10, won the ‘Most Venerable’ category at the Austin Extravaganza held at Derbyshire’s Great British Car Journey museum recently. He was one of five winners at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 90-year-old car is prized by Paul who calls it ‘Wren’ in tribute to female sailors in the Royal Navy (WRNS). He explained: “The number plate is RN which stands for Royal Navy which I served in for 30 years.”

Paul Morris with 'Wren', which won the Most Venerable category at the Masters of the Marque Awards

The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK and organised by the award-winning classic car museum, honour people like Nathanial, who cherish their classic cars.

Launched recently, the awards celebrate both single marques and, in the spirit of Six Nations Rugby, cars from France and Italy.

Museum founder Richard Usher commented: “The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars and I am delighted that Wera, who make a massive range of top class tools, have decided to support the awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.

All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.

There are currently a number of Masters of the Marque events scheduled until the end of the year at Great British Car Journey.

04 May Jaguar Day

06 May Morgans in May (open to all British made sport cars)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 May Rovers Return – 120 Years of Rover

19 May Voiture Francaises

26 May Spring Mini Day

02 June A Fiesta of Fords

09 June Morris Minor Day

23 June Reliant Regatta

14 July MG Summer Festival

18 August Show Your Rootes

08 September A Triumph of Triumphs