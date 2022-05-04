Matlock Food & Drink Festival confirms plans to return next month

First established in 2019, the event made a welcome return in 2021 and attracted huge crowds of people thirsty for fresh taste experiences after the stresses of lockdown.

The food, drink and events sectors are continuing to recover and festival organisers hope Matlock will be out again in force over the weekend of June 11-12, 1.30am to 4.30pm.

Ruth Hattersley, from Mad Hatters Events, said: “Everyone is struggling to get back to normal and none more so than the event traders who have fought hard to keep their business afloat these past couple of years – but everyone is ready to give it their all and bring their delicious wares to the fabulous Matlock festival.”

The festival has drawn big crowds in previous years.

The festival is free to enter usually and the star attractions will be the tantalising line-up of street food vendors serving up classic dishes from home and more exotic dishes from abroad, with cakes, bakes and donuts for dessert.

Ruth said: “We endeavour to cater for all dietary requirements wherever possible, so everyone can enjoy a bit of brunch, lunch or tea. We have some newcomers this year that we can't wait to showcase to you.”

Diners can wash all of that down with locally brewed ales and ciders, gin, prosecco or a dash of Pimms from the bar, plus fruit smoothies, decadent milkshakes or coffee served by skilled baristas.