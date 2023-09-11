Matlock Bath boatbuilders dazzle again at first Illuminations parade of 2023

The Matlock Bath Illuminations blazed into life over the weekend, and opening night brought the big reveal of this year’s boat designs.

126 years on from the first edition for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee, the 2023 season set sail on September 9 and will run every Saturday and Sunday night through to the end of October.

On a sweltering night down by the Derwent a crowd of around 1,500 turned out to see the latest ten creations from the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association, with around 100,000 visitors expected in the village over the coming weeks.

The boats are created painstakingly with thousands of LED lights by teams of amateur maritime engineers, who will be hoping to win the public vote for best boat when it is announced this coming weekend.

The lights on land were officially switched on in Derwent Gardens and Lovers' Walks on Councillor David Burton, current civic chairman of Derbyshire Dales district.

Tickets for some of the later fireworks nights are already sold out, so early booking is encouraged.

For cheaper advance tickets and details of the themed family entertainment each night, go to www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations.

