Mass dance to take place at Chesterfield Children's Festival

Local families are invited to join in a large-scale group dance in Queen’s Park on the 27th of July as part of the Chesterfield Children’s Festival!

Everybody Dance was launched by Junction Arts last week, with an instructional video posted on social media, showing the dance routine to The Jackson 5 song, ABC. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to learn the dance in advance and be part of Chesterfield’s biggest dance routine on Saturday 27th of July!

The routine, choreographed by local dance artist Karla Jones, is designed to be simple so that everyone can take part, there’s also a sit-down version for anyone with mobility issues. Chesterfield dance school, Laura Clowes School of Dance, is supporting the event, with teachers and students helping people pick up the moves on the day.

Junction Arts Project Manager, Jemma Burton said: “We wanted to mark the second year of the Children’s Festival with something big that would bring the feel-good factor to Chesterfield. Everybody Dance, as the name suggests is for everyone. Whether you’re a professional or just like bopping around your kitchen, we’re inviting dance lovers of all ages and abilities to be part of our fun routine, which is easy to learn and can be done sitting down.

“We’ll be having practice sessions throughout the day, but the big event will take place on Saturday 27th July at 3.30 pm near the bandstand in Queen’s Park – it will be a fantastic finale for the first day of the festival, see you there!”

Instruction videos can be viewed online at junctionarts.org or on the Junction Arts TikTok channel @junctionartsuk. Local dance schools who would like to get involved should email [email protected].