The three-day event, running from September 1 to 3, offers hot air balloon flights, mounted games, stunt team and daring acrobatics. JCB Dancing Diggers return with their mechanical choregraphy while the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Four Gun Musical Drive will demonstrate high speed manouevres.

Renowned chefs Dame Mary Berry and Matt Tebbutt will host live cookery demonstrations alongside local talent including Adam Harper, executive chef at Chatsworth’s Cavendish Hotel, Baslow. Their shows will be complemented by a selection of local food and drink from several of the region’s best producers.

Broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh MBE will return to Chatsworth as this year’s country fair president. Alan’s longstanding relationship with Chatsworth makes him the ideal candidate to take up the role for this 40th anniversary event. He’ll be welcoming visitors to the fair each day, and signing copies of his new book Chatsworth, The Gardens and the People Who Made Them, which launches at the show.

Chatsworth County Fair president Alan Titchmarsh and celebrity chef Mary Berry will be at Chatsworth Country Fair (photo: shoot360.co.uk)

Interactive rural crafts and countryside pursuits will keep families entertained. Young visitors are catered for with a host of attractions including traditional fairground rides, a climbing wall, bungee trampolines, zorb balls, and exotic animal sessions, offering the chance to meet and learn about mammals, reptiles and birds.

Event organiser, Sarah Green, said: “We feel privileged to have the opportunity to put on an event that brings together friends and family of all ages for a wonderful blend of excitement, entertainment and culinary inspiration, while celebrating local producers, makers and all that the countryside has to offer. So many people return year after year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to help us celebrate our 40th anniversary event. Come rain or shine, we’re working hard to make sure this is a country fair to remember.”

Gates will be open from 8am until 6pm. Dogs on leads are welcome.