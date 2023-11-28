Marie Curie needs Christmas collection volunteers in Derbyshire

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling for volunteers in Derbyshire to give just a couple of hours of their time on 20 and 21 December at Mickleover Tesco to help bring care, comfort and joy this Christmas by volunteering to collect for its Christmas Appeal.

Marie Curie believes everyone experiencing death, dying or bereavement should be able to have the best Christmas possible which is why it is encouraging people across Derbyshire to don a festive hat and take to their local high street, supermarket to help raise much-needed funds to support people facing the toughest of times this festive season.

The charity is dependent on public donations so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, Marie Curie help people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

In Derbyshire, the Marie Curie Nursing Service provide the emotional and practical support you want – at home.

Marie Curie Volunteers at Christmas

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Over the next five years Marie Curie aims to double the number of people across the UK being cared for and supported in homes, its hospices and through its free information and support services.

Matthew Nickson, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire said:

“Last Christmas the generous folk of Derbyshire donated over £4000 and we were incredibly grateful to have 26 volunteers help us raise these much-needed funds.

“Christmas can be challenging for many, and we know many homes are affected by the cost of living. We appreciate every donation, of any size. For families experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, Christmas can often feel overwhelming, so we want to make sure our Derbyshire Nursing Service at Home and free Information and Support services are there to spread care, comfort, and joy for even more people in Derbyshire this Christmas.

“If you are interested in helping us, we’d love to hear from you! Volunteering is a great way to meet new people in your local area, and to help get you into the Christmas spirit.”

To find out more about how you can give care, comfort and joy this Christmas visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Matthew Nickson on 07714 754 581 or email: [email protected].