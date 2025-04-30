Jayne Holley from Dobbies welcomes Alzheimers Research UK volunteers Rae Green, left, and Katie Foster, right (photo: Richard Grange/United National Photographers)

A free-to-attend workshop highlighting the benefits of garden living for brain health will raise vital funds to find a cure for dementia.

Dobbies Garden Centre at Barlborough Links will hold Love Your Lawn workshops on May 3 and May 7 at 10.30am and 3.30pm.

There will be a demonstration around lawn care and an opportunity to ask questions, an activity centred around repairing a lawn with grass plugs and general top tips as well as advice on products such as seed, lawn feed and tools to keep your grass in tip-top shape.

Dobbies is running this free Grow How event in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK to mark Dementia Action Week (May 19-25). Information will be shared on the Think Brain Health campaign, which aims to educate people about the steps they can take to look after their brains and help reduce the risk of dementia. It’s focused on three simple rules – love your heart, stay sharp and keep connected.

Lawn maintenance is a great task for keeping physically and mentally active through gardening and garden living.

Nigel Lawton, who is plant buyer at Dobbies, said: “Spring is the perfect time to take care of your lawn and prepare it for the warmer months ahead, and we are here to help customers feel confident. Our Green Team are full of advice and expertise, with knowledge on the best products and tools to care for the lawn. They’ll be on-hand to troubleshoot any currents gardening queries and give those who have little knowledge on lawn care a strong understanding of how easy it can be to stay on top of when regularly maintained.

“Our free Grow How demonstration is in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK, a fantastic charity raising funds to find a cure for dementia. We’d encourage all attendees to donate, if they can, to this important cause.”

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, Executive Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Research shows that nearly half of all dementia cases could be prevented by addressing risk factors we can influence. But despite this, only a third of people in the UK realise it is possible to reduce their risk.

“We’re really proud to be working with Dobbies to raise much-needed awareness of the actions people can take for their brain health, while also raising vital funds for a cure for dementia.”

The garden centre is also inviting groups, schools and causes who applied to Dobbies Community Gardens along to stores on May 3. Dobbies’ Green

Team will be announcing the successful group, who will receive a selection of products and tools, alongside gardening advice and volunteer hours.

To book May’s free Grow How session Love Your Lawn, visit www.dobbies.comvents. Donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK can be made at the time of booking or in store on the day.

For more information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org.