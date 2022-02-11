Look at these 10 great ways to entertain your family in Derbyshire during the half-term holiday

2. Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath

Take in the views of the wonderful countryside from a cable car, see how many UK butterflies you can spot hiding in the trees on a new trail and look at the five new willow sculptures across the hilltop estate. The attraction is open from February 11 to 27, 2022. Adult ticket (over 16) costs £22, child (5-15 years), £15. Go to www.heightsofabraham.com/

Photo: Submitted