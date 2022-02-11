Look at these 10 great ways to entertain your family in Derbyshire during the half-term holiday

There’s plenty of fun-filled adventure for families in Derbyshire over the school half-term holiday.
From patting farm animals to learning about hedgehogs to netting plastic ducks, we’re sure our suggestions will keep little ones and their grown-ups amused throughout the week.
1. Bolsover Castle
An outdoor explorer quest, from February 19-27, gives families a chance to roam around the grounds and gardents to find games and activities inspired by lords, soldiers and galloping horses. Adult ticket £13.90, child (5-17 years) £8.40. Book online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle
Photo: Robert Smith
2. Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath
Take in the views of the wonderful countryside from a cable car, see how many UK butterflies you can spot hiding in the trees on a new trail and look at the five new willow sculptures across the hilltop estate. The attraction is open from February 11 to 27, 2022. Adult ticket (over 16) costs £22, child (5-15 years), £15. Go to www.heightsofabraham.com/
Photo: Submitted
3. Imperial Rooms, Matlock
Find out all about hedgehogs, complete with live creatures, at this indoor family event on February 21, which runs from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets £3. Booking essential, go to www.
derbyshirewildlifetrust.org.uk
Photo: Pixabay
4. Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre
So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs is an exciting adventure in which Dr Ben Garrard talks you through the deadliest predators that roamed the planet. Come and test your knowledge against Dr Ben in this live interactive show on February 20 at 3pm. Tickets £18.50. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.
Photo: Pixabay