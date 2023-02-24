The centrepiece will be the Chesterfield Big Lockdown Textile, made up of 100 fabric squares created by the community and brought together with the help of Jenny Scott of Chesterfield Embroiderers. This artwork has recently been on show in The Pavements Shopping Centre but the exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to see it up close.

Music, film, poetry and prose also feature in the free exhibition, titled Chesterfield in Lockdown, which opens on Monday, March 6 and runs until Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The exhibition will be hosted in the Assembly Rooms, above the town’s Market Hall, and will be open from Monday to Saturday, 11am to 3pm.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Covid-19 had a lasting impact on our community and whilst we are still recovering from some of the effects of the pandemic, this exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of that time but also an opportunity to reflect on our shared experience. From creating and delivering food parcels to keeping everyone connected through phone calls, our community worked together through lockdown to support and protect each other. This exhibition aims to celebrate our community and the resilience we showed through the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Chesterfield's Big Lockdown Textile has been on display in The Pavements. The new exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to take a closer look at it.

“This exhibition has been planned for three years and I would encourage everyone to visit and use this as an opportunity to think and reflect.”

During the first lockdown in 2020 Chesterfield Museum began planning how to commemorate the unprecedented situation, and it was decided to create an exhibition bringing together stories, items and art created by the community.

Visitors to the exhibition are invited to leave a comment in the Chesterfield in Lockdown memorial book where they can reflect on their experience, dedicate a thank you or message of love and pay tribute to anyone who passed away during this time.

There will also be a selection of activities for the whole family to try including paper weaving, colouring sheets, poetry, and family games.