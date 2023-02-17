Paul Kilminster with his Sunbeam S7, a previous winner of Best Original Motorcycle at the event at Crich Tramway Village (photo: Doug Leman)

More than 300 e owners are expected to support this year’s Classic Motorcycle Day at Crich Tramway Village on July 2.

Jon Lambley, organiser of the Vincent HRD Owners Club, said: “Many of the classic motorcycle owners consider this event to be one of the most important in the year, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s display and vote for their favourite machine. It is important to book your motorcycle in for display in advance as places are limited, due to the popularity of the event and many riders returning year after year. We already have over 250 motorcycles booked in”.

Entry is limited to 350 and places must be reserved in advance as no bookings will be taken on the day. All motorcycles must be more than 25 years old.

Expert judges will be assessing the machines and deciding the winners of numerous awards including Best Original Motorcycle with the trophy supplied by Old Bike Mart. The ‘Best in Show’ Trophy will, again, be voted for by the visiting public.

The Moonshiners will supply live music at the bandstand during the afternoon.

Entry to the event is free for the riders of classic motorcycles and scooters who pre-book.

Book your bike in for display online at https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/classic-motorcycle-day/