Guided walks, family friendly workshops and mini-excavations will help visitors to National Trust properties in Derbyshire discover more about archaeology and the past hidden beneath the places in the charity’s care.

From July 19 to August 3, the National Trust is supporting the Festival of Archaeology – the UK’s biggest celebration of ancient stories, forgotten artefacts and the fascinating clues our landscapes hold. The festival’s theme for 2025 is archaeology and wellbeing.

Angus Wainwright, archaeologist at the National Trust, said: "The festival is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to get involved in archaeology. The landscapes and historic places we care for are full of remarkable hidden stories and it’s great to be able to bring the past to life and share these discoveries with visitors.”

Explore the archaeological highlights of Kinder, Edale and the High Peak with a guided walk to Lord’s Seat and Mam Tor’s Iron Age hillfort. Visit the sunken Derwent Village on another guided walk to uncover the hidden features in the landscape.

Discover Longshaw Estate guided walk offers the opportunity to learn more about the local archaeological features from the Bronze Age to the early 18th century (photo: Annapurna Mellor)

At Ilam Park young archaeologists can learn about the history of the magnificent landscape surrounding it and even make a Roman pot, at a drop-in session on July 23.

Meanwhile, over at Longshaw Estate, near Sheffield, there’s the opportunity to take a look back in time by looking at some of the local archaeological features from the Bronze Age to the early 18th Century on July 19. Explore farming, industry and travel of the past with the National Trust’s knowledgeable guides.

Find out about the discoveries made by the archaeology volunteers at Calke Abbey over the last six years. Unearth the findings made by the team through their research or join a chat on July 12, 13, 26 or 27.There’s also a guided walk through the Limeyards and past the 1,200-old tree known as ‘The Old Man of Calke’ which delves into Calke’s connections to industrial archaeology.

To find more Festival of Archaeology events visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/whats-on/festival-of-archaeology