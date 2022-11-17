Learn how to make a Christmas wreath using natural products from Derbyshire estates
Have a go at making a wreath using natural products collected from National Trust estates to decorate your home this Christmas.
Longshaw and Ilam are hosting a series of wreath-making sessions during late November and early December. Ivy holly, fir and pine cones will be provided as will hoops and ribbons. The cost is £40 per person.
Wreath-making will take place at Longshaw from November 26 to November 28 and from December 3 to 5. The two-hour sessions start at 10am and 1.30pm on those days. To book, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/longshaw-burbage-and-the-eastern-moors/whats-on
Make a wreath at Ilam on December 3 to 5, starting at 10am and 2pm and also on December 6, beginning at 2pm. Book your place at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ilam-park-dovedale-and-the-white-peak/whats-on
A needle felting Christmas baubles workshop will be held at Ilam on December 12, from 5pm until 9pm. Tutors will be there to guide you on making the bauble and you’ll learn how to turn the shape into a Santa, penguin or Christmas pudding. The cost is £40 per person. Book on the above website.
Festive crafts will be held at Longshaw on December 11, 17 and 18 where children can make a Christmas decoration out of natural materials then take their creation home to hang on the tree. The drop-in session runs from 10am to 2.30pm. £5 per child, pay on the day (card payment preferred).