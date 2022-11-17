Learn how to make a Christmas wreath at Longshaw and Ilam estates (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Olga Yastremska)

Longshaw and Ilam are hosting a series of wreath-making sessions during late November and early December. Ivy holly, fir and pine cones will be provided as will hoops and ribbons. The cost is £40 per person.

Wreath-making will take place at Longshaw from November 26 to November 28 and from December 3 to 5. The two-hour sessions start at 10am and 1.30pm on those days. To book, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/longshaw-burbage-and-the-eastern-moors/whats-on

Make a wreath at Ilam on December 3 to 5, starting at 10am and 2pm and also on December 6, beginning at 2pm. Book your place at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ilam-park-dovedale-and-the-white-peak/whats-on

A needle felting Christmas baubles workshop will be held at Ilam on December 12, from 5pm until 9pm. Tutors will be there to guide you on making the bauble and you’ll learn how to turn the shape into a Santa, penguin or Christmas pudding. The cost is £40 per person. Book on the above website.

