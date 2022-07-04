Launch of e-bike holiday hire service promotes greener travel in Peak District and raises funds for charity

A new service will give tourists the opportunity to hire an e-bike for the entirety of their stay in the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales.

Delivered to a network of accommodation providers across Derbyshire, visitors can simply book online and get access to an e-bike for their break, meaning they can ditch the car and enjoy the beauty of the countryside from two wheels. They can avoid the traffic jams and not have to worry about the cost of putting fuel in their car.

Proceeds from Peaks & Dales E-Bike Holiday Hire will go directly towards supporting the vital work of Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD), which aims to ensure no-one is unfairly disadvantaged because they live in a rural area.

Hire an e-bike for your entire stay in the Peak District or Derbyshire Dales to see the beauty spots (generic photo: Pixabay)

As the cost of living continues to soar, RAD’s mission to provide subsidised travel options, cheaper heating oil, affordable and nutritious food, and emergency financial relief to those in need is more important than ever. This innovative new programme will help to make sure the charity can be there to support as many vulnerable people as possible.

The hire of e-bikes enables tourists to have a greener holiday as they produce no greenhouse gas emissions and cause next to no erosion or pollution.

While cars continue to severely damage the environment, creating a fifth of all air pollution in the UK, e-bike riders can have a guilt-free holiday knowing that they’re leaving no impact on the countryside as they explore the countryside.

Not only is it good for the environment, but visitors will also be able to discover the Peaks and Dales without breaking a sweat, with power-assisted bikes meaning they can navigate steep inclines and country roads with ease – experiencing the beauty of the county without being stuck behind a car windshield or train window.

Boasting 430km of traffic-free routes for cyclists to explore, Derbyshire is a prime location for those wanting to travel on two wheels - and is set to become “the most connected and integrated county for cycling in England” by 2030, according to Derbyshire County Council. With the launch of this service, it will now be easier than ever for adults of all ages and abilities to get around and discover areas that can’t be accessed by car.

Beverley Parker, chief executive of Rural Action Derbyshire, said: “We’re delighted to offer this exciting service to those holidaying in our beautiful county. Derbyshire has so many wonderful landscapes, attractions and places to see, and we’re looking forward to helping people explore everything the Peaks and Dales have to offer in an environmentally-friendly, enjoyable way.

“This is also an important step for Rural Action Derbyshire, as the money raised from those who rent an e-bike with Peaks & Dales will help us to continue our vital work with disadvantaged people in rural areas across the county.”

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, added: “We’re delighted to support the launch of this new project from Rural Action Derbyshire that will allow both visitors and residents alike to enjoy the area’s world-class cycle routes and trails by e-bike.

“Not only does this project support our aim to position the Peak District and Derbyshire as a leading destination for sustainable tourism, it also promotes active travel within our local communities and provides those who live and visit here with a great opportunity to explore the area in an environmentally-friendly way.”

Weekly rentals are available and those hiring an e-bike will also receive delivery and collection, helmets, a backpack, a bike lock and an information pack, which includes a map, for the duration of the trip at no extra cost.