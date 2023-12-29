Families have just a few days left to enjoy a magical festive spectacular at Chatsworth.

The Palace of Advent celebrations, which have transformed the house and garden with the sights, sounds and scents of the season, will close on January 7, 2024.

Highlights include an eight-minute animated lightshow projected onto the outside of Chatsworth House, transforming the stately home into an advent calendar.

There’s plenty of awesome sights indoors including 1,500 Christmas tree brooches from a Guinness World Record collection amassed by Adam Wide and towering hand cut paper artworks, created by artist Bethan Maddocks who drew inspiration from the caretakers who have looked after Chatsworth for generations.

The dining room at Chatsworth House showcases a table set for a feast during the Palace of Advent celebrations.

Jane Marriott, director of Chatsworth House Trust, commented: “Chatsworth is much more than a house, it is a home of creativity and community. As a charity we look after this incredible place and its wonderful collections to share them with visitors from nearby and around the world."